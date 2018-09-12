Police release extended body cam footage of Fifth Third Center shooting

New forecast models show Hurricane Florence impacts in South Carolina are more likely as the storm track continues to trend south following its northwestern path to the coast of North Carolina.Full Story >
New forecast models show Hurricane Florence impacts in South Carolina are more likely as the storm track continues to trend south following its northwestern path to the coast of North Carolina.Full Story >
Wherever the storm eventually will make landfall, serious and dangerous conditions will extend far behind the eye.Full Story >
Wherever the storm eventually will make landfall, serious and dangerous conditions will extend far behind the eye.Full Story >
New Hanover, Brunswick and Bladen counties all are in a state of emergency as Hurricane Florence approaches.Full Story >
New Hanover, Brunswick and Bladen counties all are in a state of emergency as Hurricane Florence approaches.Full Story >