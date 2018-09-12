Police release extended body cam footage of Fifth Third Center shooting

Crime scene investigators have taken over at Fifth Third Bank in downtown Cincinnati after a mass shooting.

The Cincinnati Police Department has released extended body cam footage after the fatal shootings at the Fifth Third Center Downtown.

Gunman Omar Enrique Santa Perez, 29, opened fire inside the bank's national headquarters on Fountain Square just after 9 a.m. Thursday, killing a Fifth Third Bank employee and two contractors and wounding two others.

*Warning: Graphic language is used in the video linked below and some may find the images disturbing*

Extended footage from one of the officers that responded to the active shooter incident in downtown Cincinnati on September 6th, 2018. This video has been redacted to exclude victims and medical procedures being performed by first responders. https://t.co/GyLgHuuYd7 pic.twitter.com/J0H2582F6L — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) September 12, 2018

Two other victims, Brian Sarver and Whitney Austin, were injured in the shooting but have since been released from the hospital.

Cincinnati police responded within minutes of the first shot being fired and killed Perez in the lobby of the high-rise.

[Surveillance video shows gunman shooting 'anyone he saw' in Fifth Third Bank]

Previously released surveillance and body cam footage showed Santa Perez openly shooting until he fired at officers.

Officers returned fire and shot through the glass, killing him at the scene.

A total of 11 rounds were fired from officers weapons including eight from a 9 mm handgun, two from a shotgun and one rifle round.

According to Hamilton County Coroner Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco, Santa Perez was killed by shotgun wound to the head.

Cincinnati police have said Perez used a 9 mm handgun he legally bought about a month ago on the West Side and had more than 200 rounds of ammunition.

It remains unclear why he opened fire.

Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac has said the gunman's mental health history is one of several areas they are investigating.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.