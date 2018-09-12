West Chester K-9 retires after 50 (dog) years of service

Blek's retirement was made official Sept. 11 when his ownership was transferred to his handler Officer Obermeyer. (West Chester Police)

You can't teach an old dog new tricks, but you can let it retire after 50 years of crime-stopping tricks.

West Chester police announced their K-9 Blek has officially retired after 7 "human" years protecting and serving -- though 7 years is about 50 in dog years.

The department says Blek spent his last day on the beat Aug. 31 at a community outreach program with his handler Officer Rob Obermeyer.

Blek's retirement was made official on Sept. 11 when the West Chester Board of Trustees transferred his ownership, the department says.

K-9 Blek, while now a retired officer, is now free to just be a good boy with his work family turned real-life family, Officer Obermeyer.

“During canine Blek’s time protecting West Chester Township from 2011 to 2018, he was deployed over 463 times and logged more than 1,710 training hours,” said Police Chief Joel Herzog, a former canine handler for the department.

The department says Blek was dually certified for patrol work and drug detection duties. Bleck went on more than 5,500 calls and successfully led to the capture and arrest of suspected drug dealers, violent criminals, and thieves.

Blek assisted in the 2012 recovery of $4,635 after officers smelled marijuana during a traffic stop, the department says.

The K-9 also helped officer track and detain a runaway juvenile who had fled from police in 2015.

In 2016, Blek found a gun used in a homicide, the department says.

Work can be 'ruff' but hopefully Blek is now off to a life of chasing tennis balls instead of criminals.

