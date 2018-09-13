Rob Williams Anytime: New iPhones announced

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Technology lovers around the world are anxiously awaiting the release of the three new iPhones Apple announced Wednesday.
CEO Tim Cook showed off the new designs, which include Apple's biggest and most expensive model so far.
The iPhone XS Max has a bigger screen than 2017's iPhone X and will cost buyers around $1,100, that's $100 more than the iPhone X as well.
Rob Williams spoke with a technology expert Wednesday on whether the hefty price is worth the upgrade.
