Thieves targeting daycare parking lots in Florence, police say

Florence police are sounding the alarm on parking lot safety.

They say a suspect hit up three different daycares in the area, going through the vehicles in the parking lot.

“Yeah it happened to my cousin,” said Christina Bradford. “I think it’s terrible."

Police released surveillance photos hoping someone can identify the person police say robbed four vehicles, taking purses in plain sight.

The suspect's vehicle is beleved to be a newer model silver SUV, possibly an Infiniti, with a sunroof and bike rack attached, police say.

Police say one of the vehicles hit by the suspect had its window smashed in order to get the purse.

They say the theme the thief appears to be targeting is parents during that morning rush getting their kids to daycare.

Alyssa Adams said as a parent she knows what other parents are going through.



“Easy targeted people, parents with children because we are always in a rush. In and out Got to get to work, school, get the kids dropped off. We are always in a rush so we are easy targets." Adams said.

Police said if you have any information about the crimes to give them a call.

