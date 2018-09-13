Obama to stump for Cordray, other Democrats on Ohio visit

CLEVELAND (AP) - Former President Barack Obama is visiting closely divided Ohio to campaign for governor candidate Richard Cordray and other Democrats.
Cordray, the former federal consumer watchdog, faces Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine in one of the season's most closely watched governor's races.
Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) is term-limited and Democrats hope for the momentum to seize back control of the office for their party, which is out of power at every level of Ohio government.
Also appearing with Obama at the rally Thursday in Cleveland will be U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, who faces a challenge from Republican Jim Renacci (reh-NAY'-see), a Congressman from Wadsworth.
The appearance is part of a swing across the country by Obama to boost Democrats' efforts to win House seats and state elections.
