Candidate buys Weather Channel ads ahead of hurricane

CLEVELAND (AP) - The Republican candidate for Ohio governor has paid for ad time on The Weather Channel as it gears up for coverage of Hurricane Florence.
Cleveland.com reports Attorney General Mike DeWine bought more than $10,000 worth of ad time on the channel Tuesday.
His purchase includes 960 individual commercials that will run through Monday. Hurricane Florence is predicted to hit the Carolinas later this week.
DeWine's campaign spokesman Josh Eck says the campaign wasn't targeting potential hurricane viewership. Eck says the ads were part of a larger cable ad buy.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray purchased ads on The Weather Channel last month that also will air during hurricane coverage.
The storm is predicted to bring several feet of rain and dangerous storm surge to coastal areas.
Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
