APNewsBreak: Firm worked for Cordray's agency, then campaign

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An advertising and media firm to which Ohio gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray's agency gave government work while he was a federal official is doing political work for him.
Records reviewed by The Associated Press show GMMB has made Ohio ad buys for the Democrat's campaign against Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine.
Cordray was appointed director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau by former Democratic President Barack Obama. He resigned late last year.
GMMB's work for Cordray's campaign follows Republican criticism that the bureau's decision to hire the firm under Cordray's watch was politically motivated.
Cordray's campaign said there's nothing improper about the firm's work for the government or the campaign.
GMMB was the lead ad agency for Obama's successful presidential bids. Obama plans to campaign for Cordray in Cleveland Thursday.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A 14-year-old is accused of killing his two younger siblings.Full Story >
A 14-year-old is accused of killing his two younger siblings.Full Story >
Florence police are sounding the alarm on parking lot safety.Full Story >
Florence police are sounding the alarm on parking lot safety.Full Story >
A Lebanon, Ohio woman died in a Moraine police chase Tuesday night.Full Story >
A Lebanon, Ohio woman died in a Moraine police chase Tuesday night.Full Story >
There's an app for seemingly everything these days, so a tech expert weighed in on which safety app is best.Full Story >
There's an app for seemingly everything these days, so a tech expert weighed in on which safety app is best.Full Story >
You can't teach an old dog new tricks, but you can let it retire after 50 years of crime-stopping tricks.Full Story >
You can't teach an old dog new tricks, but you can let it retire after 50 years of crime-stopping tricks.Full Story >