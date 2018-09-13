Hospital closes psychiatric unit after regulation changes

CANTON, Ohio (AP) - A northeast Ohio hospital has closed its psychiatric unit because of changes in government regulation.
Aultman Hospital CEO Christopher Remark tells the Repository more stringent regulation and changing needs of the community were behind the decision. Remark says facility changes to meet new guidelines would have cost the hospital up to $2 million. The hospital decided to instead invest in treatment programs and staff.
The hospital will focus more on outpatient treatment. Rich says outpatient treatment for behavioral health patients continues to evolve as medications improve.
Administrators say they will collaborate with other health care facilities to provide inpatient care.
Aultman Hospital was the last hospital in Stark County with an inpatient psychiatric unit.
Information from: The Repository, http://www.cantonrep.com
