1 dead, 1 hospitalized in I-275 motorcycle crash

One person died in a motorcycle crash on northbound Interstate 275 in Union Township, Clermont County late Wednesday, authorities say. (Photo: FOX19 NOW)

One person died, and another was hospitalized in a crash that shut down northbound Interstate 275 for several hours overnight, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The highway closed at Milford Parkway just after 10 p.m. Wednesday until about 3 a.m. Thursday, the patrol's Batavia post said.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other was taken by ambulance to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to Clermont County dispatchers.

That person's condition was not released early Thursday.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Authorities have not said if speed or alcohol are factors.

More details are expected to be released after 6 a.m., patrol officials said.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.