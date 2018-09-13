Police searching for suspect in coffee shop robbery

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Police are looking for a suspect in a Madisonville aggravated robbery.
An armed man entered The Mad Llama Coffee Shop Sunday afternoon in the 5000 block of Kenwood Road, pointed a handgun at the clerk, and demanded money, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
The suspect took cash and fled on foot across Kenwood into a wooded area, said police.
Police report no one was injured during the robbery.
The suspect is described as a black man, 20-25 years, 5'7" tall, weighing about 140 pounds with a small build, and has black hair and brown eyes, said police.
He was wearing a black ski mask, a pink and gray hoodie, ripped blue jeans, and black shoes, said police.
Anyone with information about this crime or suspect is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513.352.3040, or submit an online tip at TIP411.com.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.