FOX19 Educational/Informational Programming

Whenever you see the E/I symbol on Children's Programming it indicates the program you are watching is part of FOX19 NOW's commitment to offer viewers educational and informative programming. For more information about FOX19 NOW's E/I programming, you can choose the programming page, or contact Stephanie Drummonds, our Programming Coordinator at 513-562-2405 or at sdrummonds@fox19now.com. A complete list is included in our online public file.



The following programming air on WXIX's Main Channel (19.1)



Real Life 101 – Friday night/Saturday morning, 4:30-5:00AM (Target Audience – Teens 13-16)



Real Life 101 introduces you to real people doing real jobs - from doctors, lawyers and veterinarians to career counselors, drug counselors, Lipizzaner stallion trainers and special effects wizards. Real Life 101 takes you “on the job” so you can see for yourself why these professionals love what they do. Learn about jobs you never knew existed!



Animal Atlas – Saturday, 7:00-7:30AM (Target Audience – Teens 13-16)



This program explores the world of animal wildlife, promoting a better understanding of how various animal species live and what they need to survive. With an entertaining narrative, the series combines focused examinations of certain topics such as ‘Animal Appetites' (which explores the various diets of animals along with information about how animals catch and eat their food, how diets determine their lifestyle, etc.), ‘Animal antics' (a hilarious look at the crazy physical antics and talents of certain species), ‘Animal Babies' (an intimate look at babies of various species, how they are born and how they are raised), along with shows that focus solely on particular animals such as elephants, bears and monkeys, showing how they live, what they eat, how they raise their young, and what threatens or supports their survival. Animal Atlas also promotes responsibility toward wildlife issues and conservation.



Jack Hanna's Into the Wild – Saturday, 7:30-8:00AM (Target Audience – Teens 13-16)



In this program, wildlife expert Jack Hanna and his family explore a variety of wild locations, hosted by regional guides. The shows explore the wildlife, environmental and conservation issues relevant to each area.



On The Spot - Sunday, 7:00-7:30AM (Target Audience - Teens 13-16)



On the Spot tests how well teens know the information they learn in school. Based on the Common Core State Standards for Math and English Language Arts, as well as state standards for Science, Social Studies/History, Health, the Arts and Physical Education, the program poses the questions, then explains the answer so viewers will not only know they answer, but understand it too!



Zoo Clues - Sunday, 7:30-8:00AM (Target Audience - Teens 13-16)

Zoo Clues poses fascinating animal-related questions to viewers, gives them clues to the right answer, and then explains the right answer, allowing young viewers to interact and learn. The goal of the series is to provide young viewers with information to understand and appreciate animals and the environment.

Biz Kid$ - Sunday, 11:00-11:30AM (Target Audience - Teens 13-16)

Biz Kid$ focuses on financial literacy and entrepreneurship for teens, targeting 13 to 16-year-olds. Using a mix of strong financial education tools, dynamic sketch comedy, and inspiring true stories of young entrepreneurs, Biz Kid$ provides important information for future success. Each episode features math, language arts, and social studies as well as teaching teens about money and business.



Coolest Places on Earth - Sunday, 11:30AM-12:00PM (Target Audience - Teens 13-16)



The Coolest Places on Earth is an educational and informative half hour that take young viewers ages 13-16 on a journey of discovery to the most astonishing places on the planet – cities, festivals, landmarks and jaw-dropping works of nature – exploring each location's history and culture. Each episode showcases three locations and delivers fast-paced, engaging information that's a perfect match for the 21st century learner. The goal of the series is to provide young viewers with the inspiration and information to better understand and appreciate the culturally and geographically diverse world around them.





The following programming airs on WXIX's Multicast Channel - Bounce TV (19.2)



All in with Laila Ali - Saturday, 10-10:30AM & 10:30-11AM (Target Audience - Teens 13-16)

All in with Laila Ali delves into the world of sports, culture, travel and adventure. Developed to serve the educational and informational needs of teens 13-16, each episode scours the globe to track down compelling stories, inspirational athletes and groundbreaking achievements, inspiring teens to go all in with their dreams



Culture Click - Saturday 11-11:30AM (Target Audience - Teens 13-16)

Culture Click is a weekly half hour series that explores the relationship between cultural events and everyday life. Developed and produce for viewers 13-16, the program analyzes topics that are trending on the internet, which serves as a jumping off point to provide insight and perspective on issues that shape our society. The program is a highly interactive journey that evokes curiosity about our world.



Animal Tails - Saturday, 11:30A-12PM (Target Audience - Teens 13-16)



Animal Tails is a half-hour variety show designed for teens 13-16. Hosted by Mark Curry, the show delves into all sorts of animal kingdoms - from household pets to the massive rhinoceros. Viewers will not only gain further knowledge of animals they study in school, they will be introduced to new and exotic creatures they might never have seen before.

Everyday Health - Saturday, 12-12:30PM and 12:30-1PM (Target Audience - Teens 13-16)

Everyday Health serves the educational and information needs of teens 13-16. The show is designed to help fight obesity, raise self-esteem, establish physical fitness habits and prevent negative health choices. In each episode, the hosts travel the country to find those people who are 'paying it forward' to promote health and wellness in their communities.

The following programming airs on WXIX's Multicast Channel - Grit TV (19.3)



Jack Hanna's Wild Countdown - Saturday, 10:00-10:30AM & 10:30-11:00AM (Target Audience - Teens 13-16)

Wildlife expert and animal ambassador Jack Hanna, brings young viewers face to face with the best of the beasts. In this weekly half-hour that will engage viewers 13-16 as well as the whole family, Jack highlights his favorite animals and adventures from around the world. Presented in countdown style, the program offers up a different top ten each week in a variety of categories such as “fastest animals in Africa”, “tallest insects”, and “smartest birds”.

The Brady Barr Experience - Saturday 11:00-11:30AM (Target Audience - Teens 13-16)

The Brady Barr experience is a weekly half-hour series designed to inform and educate viewers 13-16 years of age. In this action-packed series viewers will go behind the scenes with Dr. Brady Barr for a captivating ride through the world of wildlife and animal conservation. A seasoned herpetologist, Dr. Barr has traveled five continents and gotten up close and personal with some of the most misunderstood animals on the planet.

Sea Rescue - Saturday, 11:30A-12:00PM & 12:00-12:30PM (Target Audience - Teens 13-16)

This weekly half-hour features the rescue, rehabilitation and release into the wild of ocean wildlife. Produced for ages 13-16, Sea Rescue offers educational and entertaining programs demonstrating the welfare and medical benefits that rescue and rehabilitation provides to animals. Viewers also learn there is a reciprocal benefit – as rescued animals provide invaluable insight into their biology and ecology.

Rock the Park - Saturday, 12:30-1:00PM (Target Audience - Teens 13-16)

Rock the Park is a weekly half-hour series produced and designed to educate and inform children 13-16 years of age and taps into America’s Love affair with our national parks. Hosts Jack Steward and Colton Smith come face to face with nature and some of the most amazing places on earth. Viewers will witness the fascinating underwater world of Dry Tortugas National Park in Florida, and see the hosts raft through Alaska’s remote Aniakchak National Monument and Preserve and climb The Grand Teton in Wyoming.