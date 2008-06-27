Morning Anchor Dan Wells

Dan Wells joined the FOX19 NOW morning team as co-anchor with Kara Sewell on March 14, 2016.

During his first two years here in Cincinnati, Dan reported for the FOX19 NOW 10 p.m. news on a variety of breaking and daily news events. Dan also traveled to Arizona/Mexico for a special series on border and immigration issues affecting life here in the Tri-State. Dan then moved into a reporting and anchoring role for the FOX19 NOW Morning News.

In 2012, Dan was given the opportunity to launch the FOX19 NOW Weekend Morning News.

Wells came to FOX 19 in 2008 after working as a general assignment reporter and fill-in anchor at WJET, the ABC affiliate in Erie, Pennsylvania. Prior to that, Dan was also general assignment reporter at KMIR, the NBC affiliate in Palm Springs, California. Dan began his journalism career at KNXV the ABC affiliate in Phoenix, Arizona. He spent four years working in the production and news departments there.

Dan first developed a yearning to work in the news industry during high school. It was during a "school-to-work" program at WICU, the NBC affiliate in Erie, Pennsylvania where he developed a love of writing, news reporting, and television.

The Pennsylvania native holds a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism/communications from Clarion University.

Dan is honored to be your source for balanced news and information that's important to your life. It is a role he does not take lightly. Please send him your story ideas at dwells@fox19.com or feel free to contact him if you have a story idea or community concern at 513-562-3706.

Click here to follow Dan on Facebook. Click here to follow Dan on Twitter.