Chief Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer

Steve Horstmeyer is a veteran Cincinnati Meteorologist. The Moeller High school grad began his career 30 years ago as a mathematics teacher for Cincinnati Public Schools. It wasn't long before he moved to television where he was a meteorologist and reporter.

Horstmeyer is a Cincinnati native. He is a graduate of Miami University in Oxford and holds a Masters degree in Geography with an emphasis in Meteorology from the University of Nebraska.

Steve presently serves as an occasional adjunct instructor in the Department of Chemistry at the College of Mount St. Joseph and has also taught at both the University of Cincinnati and Miami University.

He is also widely published and is a regular contributor to Weatherwise, which is published by the non-profit Helen Dwight Reed Educational Foundation.

Horstmeyer has been awarded the American Meteorological Society seal for both television and radio.

