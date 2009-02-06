Local man accused of impersonating doctor

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - U.S. Marshals have arrested a local man who they call a 'catch me if you can' con man.

Samuel Nickolas, 49, was arrested just after 7 a.m. at his home in Harrison. He was wanted by the U.S. Marshals for a Supervised Release Violation that took place in January 2009.

Police say he has an extensive criminal history involving frauds including impersonating a Medical Doctor, Airline Pilot, and Federal Agent.

After following numerous leads, the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) developed information Nickolas was residing on Carolina Trace Road in Harrison, Ohio.

When the task force deputies entered the residence, they say he put his hands behind his back and said "You got me".

He is being detained at the Federal Courthouse in Cincinnati.