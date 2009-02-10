FOX19 Multicast Educational/Informational Programming

Whenever you see the E/I symbol on Children's Programming it indicates the program you are watching is part of FOX19's commitment to offer viewers educational and informative programming. For more information about FOX19's E/I programming encompassing FOX19's Main and Multicast Channels, you can choose the programming page, or contact Stephanie Drummonds, our Programming Coordinator at 513-562-2405 or at sdrummonds@fox19now.com. A complete list is included in our online public file.



The following programming airs on WXIX's Multicast Channel - Bounce TV (19.2)



All in with Laila Ali - Saturday, 10-10:30AM & 10:30-11AM (Target Audience - Teens 13-16)

All in with Laila Ali delves into the world of sports, culture, travel and adventure. Developed to serve the educational and informational needs of teens 13-16, each episode scours the globe to track down compelling stories, inspirational athletes and groundbreaking achievements, inspiring teens to go all in with their dreams



Jewels of the Natural World - Saturday, 11-11:30AM (Target Audience - Teens 13-16)

Jewels of the Natural World is an incredible celebration of nature. Young viewers will have a unique platform to discover some of the most fascinating animals on our planets, observing them up close and in their natural habitats. Viewers will explore the natural wonders of the world, and learn about the struggle for survival for many of Africa's iconic animal species.

Animals Tails - Saturday, 11:30A-12PM (Target Audience - Teens 13-16)

Animal Tails is a half-hour variety show designed for teens 13-16. Hosted by Mark Curry, the show delves into all sorts of animal kingdoms - from household pets to the massive rhinoceros. Viewers will not only gain further knowledge of animals they study in school, they will be introduced to new and exotic creatures they might never have seen before.





Everyday Health - Saturday, 12-12:30PM and 12:30-1PM (Target Audience - Teens 13-16) (Through September 30, 2017; Program will air once per week, Sunday 10:30-11AM, effective October 8, 2017)

Everyday Health serves the educational and information needs of teens 13-16. The show is designed to help fight obesity, raise self-esteem, establish physical fitness habits and prevent negative health choices. In each episode, the hosts travel the country to find those people who are 'paying it forward' to promote health and wellness in their communities.

Vacation Creation with Tommy Davidson and Andrea Feczkoi - Sunday, 10-10:30AM (Target Audience - Teens 13-16) (Effective October 8, 2017)

Vacation Creation with Tommy Davidson and Andrea Feczkoi is designed for teens 13-16. In each episode, a deserving family is sent on an amazing journey of discovery in an interactive and exciting vacation. The families learn about the unique cultural events, foods, activities and traditions of their chosen destination. Teens will also learn life lessons like resiliency in challenging times, as many of the featured families share their stories of overcoming diversity and finding ways to heal and bond, while sharing their once in a lifetime experiences.

The following programming airs on WXIX's Multicast Channel - Grit TV (19.3)



Jack Hanna's Wild Countdown - Saturday, 10:00-10:30AM & 10:30-11:00AM (Target Audience - Teens 13-16)

Wildlife expert and animal ambassador Jack Hanna, brings young viewers face to face with the best of the beasts. In this weekly half-hour that will engage viewers 13-16 as well as the whole family, Jack highlights his favorite animals and adventures from around the world. Presented in countdown style, the program offers up a different top ten each week in a variety of categories such as “fastest animals in Africa”, “tallest insects”, and “smartest birds”.

The Brady Barr Experience - Saturday 11-11:30AM (Target Audience - Teens 13-16) - through September 30, 2017

The Brady Barr experience is a weekly half-hour series designed to inform and educate viewers 13-16 years of age. In this action-packed series viewers will go behind the scenes with Dr. Brady Barr for a captivating ride through the world of wildlife and animal conservation. A seasoned herpetologist, Dr. Barr has traveled five continents and gotten up close and personal with some of the most misunderstood animals on the planet.

Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin - Saturday 11-11:30AM (Target Audience - Teens 13-16) - Effective October 7, 2017

Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin is a weekly half-hour series designed to inform and educate viewers 13-16 years of age. Host Jeff Corwin embarks on journeys to fascinating global location. Each episode takes the viewers to a unique ares of the world to explore the area's natural wonders, and take them close to nature, wildlife and man-made treasures. From mountain climbs to deep sea dives, helicopter rides and glacier treks, the program takes young audiences on inspirational adventures.

Sea Rescue – Saturday, 11:30A-12:00P &12:00-12:30PM (Target Audience – Teens 13-16)

This weekly half-hour features the rescue, rehabilitation and release into the wild of ocean wildlife. Produced for ages 13-16, Sea Rescue offers educational and entertaining programs demonstrating the welfare and medical benefits that rescue and rehabilitation provides to animals. Viewers also learn there is a reciprocal benefit – as rescued animals provide invaluable insight into their biology and ecology.

Rock the Park – Saturday, 12:30-1:00PM (Target Audience – Teens 13-16)

Rock the Park is a weekly half-hour series produced and designed to educate and inform children 13-16 years of age and taps into America’s Love affair with our national parks. Hosts Jack Steward and Colton Smith come face to face with nature and some of the most amazing places on earth. Viewers will witness the fascinating underwater world of Dry Tortugas National Park in Florida, and see the hosts raft through Alaska’s remote Aniakchak National Monument and Preserve, and climb The Grand Teton in Wyoming.