CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Brittany Harry joined the Fox19 NOW team in August 2018 as a Multi-Media Journalist.
She comes to Cincinnati from Evansville, Indiana, where she was reporting at Fox19 NOW’s sister station WFIE.
There she won an Associated Press award for one of her stories.
Evansville isn't where Brittany got her start in TV. Brittany was working for KFVS-TV in production throughout college.
Brittany went to Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, where she earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Multimedia Journalism. Brittany minored in Political Science.
Although Brittany came to the Queen City from Evansville. She was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri.
Go Cards!
When Brittany isn't at work, she is probably either at the gym, listening to music, playing her oboe or trying new foods at a local restaurant!
If you want to connect with Brittany or have a news tip - you can find her on Facebook at Brittany Harry WXIX, on Twitter @Fox19BrittanyH or on Instagram at Brittany Harry WXIX. You can also email her at brittanyharry@fox19now.com.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.