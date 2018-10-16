Cincinnati police launch traffic safety enforcement ‘blitz’

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are launching a traffic safety blitz on Monday that will target aggressive drivers, speeders and other violators for the next two weeks.

This data and complaint-based operation will focus on both traffic enforcement and education, CPD said in a tweet early Monday.

The “blitz” will run through Friday, Oct. 21.

It comes as police work with residents to identify neighborhoods and areas of concern.

“Remember,” police said in their tweet, “you can still receive a traffic citation anywhere in the city.”

Here are the target enforcement areas, according to CPD:

District One : Downtown/OTR, West End

District Two : Evanston, Madisonville, Mt. Lookout, Pleasant Ridge, Oakley

District Three : North/South Fairmount, Riverside, South Cumminsville, Westwood

District Four : Avodale, Bond Hill, North Avondale, Paddock Hills, Roselawn

District Five: Clifton, University Heights, Fairborn, Mt. Airy, College Hill, Northside and Spring Grove Village

The city also has seen a rash of pedestrian-involved crashes including one that killed a University of Cincinnati student that also seriously injured her classmate.

And last week, vehicles barreled into two businesses and a third plowed into sidewalk tables outside an Over-the-Rhine cocktail lounge in one of the city’s “streateries” districts.

No one was hurt in those three incidents, but at least one of the businesses was forced to temporarily close.