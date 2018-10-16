Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Cincinnati police launch traffic safety enforcement ‘blitz’

Cincinnati police are launching a traffic safety blitz on Monday, targeting aggressive drivers,...
Cincinnati police are launching a traffic safety blitz on Monday, targeting aggressive drivers, speeders and other drivers violating the law.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2018 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are launching a traffic safety blitz on Monday that will target aggressive drivers, speeders and other violators for the next two weeks.

This data and complaint-based operation will focus on both traffic enforcement and education, CPD said in a tweet early Monday.

The “blitz” will run through Friday, Oct. 21.

It comes as police work with residents to identify neighborhoods and areas of concern.

“Remember,” police said in their tweet, “you can still receive a traffic citation anywhere in the city.”

Here are the target enforcement areas, according to CPD:

  • District One: Downtown/OTR, West End
  • District Two: Evanston, Madisonville, Mt. Lookout, Pleasant Ridge, Oakley
  • District Three: North/South Fairmount, Riverside, South Cumminsville, Westwood
  • District Four: Avodale, Bond Hill, North Avondale, Paddock Hills, Roselawn
  • District Five: Clifton, University Heights, Fairborn, Mt. Airy, College Hill, Northside and Spring Grove Village

The city also has seen a rash of pedestrian-involved crashes including one that killed a University of Cincinnati student that also seriously injured her classmate.

Teen driver charged in UC student’s death had extensive criminal history

And last week, vehicles barreled into two businesses and a third plowed into sidewalk tables outside an Over-the-Rhine cocktail lounge in one of the city’s “streateries” districts.

WATCH: Truck crashes into Alabama Fish Bar in OTR

No one was hurt in those three incidents, but at least one of the businesses was forced to temporarily close.

Most Read

At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Hunter McKinzie
8 months after cancer diagnosis, Tri-State teen returns to football field
BCI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Fairfield Township Saturday night.
Homicide suspect dies following officer-involved shooting in Fairfield Township, police say
Cheviot police are investigating a shots fired incident involving police.
Suspect arrested after hitting Cheviot police officer with car, fleeing scene, sheriff says
A motorcycle crash on US-50 in Addyston.
UC Air Care flies motorcyclist from River Road crash

Latest News

Change this caption before publishing
Boy, 8, critically hurt crossing street in Bond Hill
A vehicle flipped on its side and crashed into a utility pole in East Price Hill early Monday,...
East Price Hill crash into pole sends 2 to hospital
The iPhone 14′s new crash detection feature has set off false alarms for emergency personnel...
iPhone 14 dials 911 when people ride roller coasters at Kings Island: report
A Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning are in effect for Tri-State Tuesday night until 10 a.m....
First Alert Weather: Frosty start for some, here’s when to expect rain