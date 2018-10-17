BLINK 2019 to feature light displays in Cincinnati, Covington

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati’s art and light festival BLINK will return to downtown Cincinnati and surrounding areas in 2019.
Dates are set for Oct. 10 through Oct. 13.
BLINK will again feature large-scale projection mapping, murals by international artists, interactive light sculptures and diverse entertainment. It will continue to be free and open to the public.
“The spirit of BLINK is the joy we all found in a shared moment of art and light,” said Tim Maloney, BLINK organizer and president and CEO of the Carol Ann and Ralph V Haile, Jr./U.S. Bank Foundation. “BLINK promises to share even more surprises and jaw-dropping moments in 2019.”
BLINK’s inaugural event in October 2017 spanned 20 Cincinnati blocks and was experienced by more than 1 million visitors.
