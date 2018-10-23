Cincinnati mayor to deliver final State of the City address

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Mayor John Cranley will deliver his final State of the City address at TQL Stadium Tuesday night.

It’s scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

Parking is available in the East Garage accessed from Central Parkway directly next to the First Financial Gate.

Proof of vaccination is required to enter. City officials say be prepared to show either an electronic version or your vaccination card.

The mayor typically uses the annual State of the City address to announce new projects for the city, legislative goals for the upcoming year and tout the city’s accomplishments.

Violent crime such as homicides and shootings are down so far this year compard to last year, when the city saw both in record numbers, the latest police statistics show.

Homicides through Monday night stand at 77 so far this year, just below 81 at this point in 2020, according to police.

Shootings citywide are 349, a 15% reduction from this point last year, when 412 were recorded.

Cranley became Cincinnati’s 69th mayor on Dec. 1, 2013.

He is term-limited out and running for Ohio governor. He will face fellow Democrat and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley in the May 3, 2022 primary.

The winner of that race will go on to challenge the Republican candidate for governor in the Nov. 8, 2022 general election.

Gov. Mike DeWine is running for reelecction with Lt. Gov. Jon Husted. So far, Joe Blystone, a farmer, and former U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci have announced bids for the Republican primary.

