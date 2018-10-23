Contests
Cincinnati mayor delivers State of the City address

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley delivering the annual State of the City Address in 2017. (Photo: YouTube)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Updated: Oct. 23, 2018 at 5:19 AM EDT
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Mayor John Cranley delivered his the annual State of the City address at Music Hall Tuesday night.

The mayor was expected to announce new projects for the city, his legislative goals for the upcoming year and tout the city’s accomplishments, such as the reduction of crime.

Homicides and shootings through Oct. 13 are at their lowest figures since 2013, according to statistics on the police department’s website.

