NKY visitors bureau official charged with theft, accused of sending $3.8M in vendor checks

The Northern Kentucky Convention and Visitors Bureau released a statement which reads, in part, “The CVB board is immensely disappointed that a trusted, 20-year employee allegedly exploited her position and leveraged our internal processes and safeguards we had in place for her personal gain by allegedly stealing organizational funds and betraying our trust. The CVB is currently evaluating and refining our internal controls and will make changes to ensure that similar criminal activity does not occur in the future.”