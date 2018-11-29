Kings Island’s WinterFest nominated for Best Holiday Theme Park Events in the U.S.

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Kings Island’s WinterFest has been nominated as one of the country’s Best Holiday Theme Park Events by USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice poll.

In September, USA Today readers named Halloween Haunt the Best Theme Park Halloween Event in the country.

WinterFest invites guests to the park for ice skating on the fountain, Christmas lights, and entertainment during the holiday season.

WinterFest is open select nights through Dec. 31. Daily tickets start at $29.99.

Voting ends at noon on Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.