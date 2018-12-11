Evans Landscaping officials convicted of wire fraud

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A jury has convicted Evans Landscaping, Inc. and company executives on all counts charged in a fraud case.
The company; the owner of Evans Landscaping, Inc., Doug Evans; and the vice president of operations for Evans Landscaping, Jim Bailey, were convicted of defrauding the City of Cincinnati and other public entities through fraudulent small business contracts.
According to court records, Evans and other employees including Korey Jordan, created a new company called Ergon Site Construction in 2008 to serve as a shell for Evans to secure minority contracts in Cincinnati and Ohio that were worth nearly $2 million.
Ergon’s president and owner, Korey Jordan, had no prior experience in the field but provided IT services for Evans Landscaping.
Jordan performed little work for Ergon and had little, if any, actual control over Ergon’s management, finances and operations. He was not permitted to make certain decisions or take certain actions without Evans’ approval, Attorney Benjamin Glassman said.
Maurice Patterson, former CFO of Evans Landscaping, conspired with others between 2008 and 2014 to create the fake company, according court documents.
The company and Patterson were convicted of two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and three counts of wire fraud. They were also convicted of one count of misprision of a felony.
Another former manager at Evans, Michael Moeller, agreed to be charged with one count of conspiracy and pleaded guilty under a plea agreement with the government to that conspiracy. Moeller has not yet been convicted of that conspiracy.
Moeller and the government agreed on the record in court that he did not conspire with anyone to create Ergon and only became aware that Ergon was not being operated as a valid Minority Business Enterprise long after its creation.
Moeller agreed to completely cooperate with the government in this case and has done that.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.