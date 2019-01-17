Verdict likely Friday in Cincinnati officers’ racial discrimination case

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A verdict is likely Friday in the federal trial of two veteran Cincinnati police officers who filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against the city and police chief over their discipline for saying a racial slur.

Jury deliberations began Thursday afternoon and will resume at 9 a.m. Friday.

U.S. District Court Judge Susan Dlott made it clear to the all-white jury that the two officers, Donte Hill, who is black, and Dennis Barnette, who is white, had to prove that the City of Cincinnati and former Police Chief Eliot Isaac intentionally discriminated against them based on their race.

The suit names the city of Cincinnati and Issac, who is being sued in his official and individual capacity as chief.

The city lost a request to have Isaac dismissed from this litigation based on qualified immunity, court records show.

The lawsuit asks for judgments against the city and Isaac for general, compensatory, special and punitive damage in excess of $25,000 at trial, immediate and permanent equitable relief, reasonable attorneys fees and other relief as the court feels is just.

Isaac, who retired last year and is now the police chief and public safety director for the University of Cincinnati, returned to the witness stand for a second day Thursday morning.

Testifying this time for the city, Isaac once again defended his actions when he signed paperwork in October 2018 authorizing a written reprimand for Officer Hill, who is black, for saying the n-word on duty to a black citizen in September 2018.

When a white officer, Barnette, said the same racial slur in December 2018 in reference to a white woman he arrested outside a Roselawn nightclub, the chief handled that harsher.

Isaac stripped Barnette of his gun, badge and police powers and put him on paid desk duty. He also prevented Barnette from working off-duty details.

He also launched an internal investigation and alerted then-City Manager Patrick Duhaney to the situation in an email media picked up on shortly after.

“This type of behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated inside the department,” the chief wrote.

“I will keep you updated on the progress of the investigation and have a recommendation for discipline at the conclusion of the disciplinary process.”

Shortly after, a member of CPD’s internal affairs section alerted the chief to his very different handling of Officer Hill’s discipline. Then the chief sent Duhaney another memo indicating the way that officer’s discipline was handled was flawed, records show.

The chief retroactively disciplined Officer Hill by suspending his powers, too, putting him on desk duty with pay and preventing him from working off-duty details.

On the witness stand Thursday, Isaac said he mistakingly signed off on the written reprimand for Officer Hill, calling it an oversight.

He testified that he was “100% certain” that other members of his staff who signed Hill’s reprimand did not speak to him about its content and said, “I did not read the form close. That was my error. I made a mistake.”

The chief also told the jury he was “understaffed” and “overloaded” at the time.

Former CPD Chief Eliot Isaac back on witness stand in reverse discrimination civil trial brought by 2 officers who used a racial slur while on duty. Isaac answering questions from city attorney. ⁦@FOX19⁩ pic.twitter.com/oMQWQpYraK — Mike Schell (@Fox19_Mike) July 21, 2022

Former Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac (Carrie Cochran, The Enquirer)

The chief’s testimony Thursday and Wednesday about Officer Hill’s initial written reprimand - what he knew and when he knew it - conflicts with testimony on Wednesday from the president of the union that represents Cincinnati police.

Retired Sgt. Dan Hils, under cross-examination, responded “Yes” when he was asked by a city attorney if Isaac was lying about when he knew Officer Hill received only a written reprimand.

Hils testified former Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate told him during a phone call that Neudigate said he specifically discussed the fact that Officer Hill said the n-word on duty with Isaac before Isaac signed the form authorizing the written reprimand.

The FOP leader sent a statement to FOX19 NOW after court ended later Wednesday. It states:

“Chief Isaac was a good police chief and was generally supportive of Cincinnati police officers. Back in (2019), Chief Isaac said during arbitration that he wasn’t really aware of the decision to discipline Officer Donte Hill. Today in federal court I was shown documents that largely contradicted what Chief Isaac had said and I testified truthfully about those two contradictory facts. I also declined to use some of the inflammatory words one of the city’s attorneys attempted to force me to.”

In closing statements, one of the officers’ attorneys, Chris Wiest, noted that normally assistant chiefs at CPD sign off on almost all reprimands - but not the one for Officer Hill. Why?

Because of the n-word - there was no way a white assistant chief in this “racially charged atmosphere” was going to sign off on that reprimand without making sure the chief knew about and signed off on it, too, he told the jury.

The memo Isaac signed, Wiest also pointed out, was not a multi-page report.

It was a single page and the n-word “jumps out” at even a glance for anyone who “even glances at it.”

Both Officers Hill and Barnette would remain on desk duty for four months, until April 2019, when their attorney, Zach Gottesman, filed suit.

Both officers also filed grievances, which were upheld in arbitration later that year. The city was ordered to repay their lost wages and remove the suspensions from their records. The discipline was reduced to written reprimands for both officers.

“Simply put, Chief Isaac erred in not reading the memo closely enough,” one of the arbitrators wrote. “That his error was later brought to his attention does not justify trying to correct it by disciplining (Hill) again. Rather, the City must live with the error.”

Officer Hill has since quit the Cincinnati Police Department and now works for Evendale police.

PREVIOUS | City manager questions discipline of second CPD officer who used racial slur |

“The lawsuits filed by Officers Hill and Barnette address an entirely different issue than what was decided at arbitration,” a city spokesman, Rocky Merz, told FOX19 NOW earlier this week.

“The issue in the federal lawsuit, filed by the officers, is an allegation that the City racially discriminated against both Officer Barnette and Officer Hill when it gave them both the same discipline for saying the n-word on duty.

“These decisions were made because both Officers’ conduct was inappropriate and is inconsistent with the high standards of professionalism the City, and the citizens of Cincinnati, expect from their officers. The City will defend the Chief’s decisions to hold these officers accountable and rejects the idea that former Chief Eliot Isaac racially discriminated against anyone.”

In January 2019, Duhaney announced he had amended the city’s policy related to racial slurs back in October 2018.

Workers who violate it are suspended without pay for 40 hours and are required to undergo sensitivity training.

They face termination for a second offense.

City Council also passed an emergency ordinance requiring all city employees to undergo implicit and explicit bias training.

READ MORE | Wrong, racist, and we will not stand for it’: Mayor addresses use of ‘n-word,’ announces bias training

