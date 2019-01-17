‘Hopelessly deadlocked’: Mistrial in Cincinnati officers’ racial discrimination case

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A jury could not decide Friday whether the city of Cincinnati and the now-former police chief intentionally discriminated against two officers based on their race when the officers said the same racial slur on duty but received very different discipline.

With the jury “hopelessly deadlocked,” U.S. District Court Judge Susan Dlott declared a mistrial in the case and scheduled a second trial for Aug. 16.

“Our clients are committed to seeing this through,” an attorney for the officers, Zach Gottesman, told FOX19 NOW Friday evening.

“Obviously, they are disappointed that the jury couldn’t come to a verdict but they understand this time this happens. We thank the jury for their service.”

FOX19 NOW has a request for comment from a city spokesman. We will update this story once we hear back.

The all-white jury with no alternates deliberated for about an hour Thursday afternoon and all day Friday.

They first informed the court they were deadlocked on Friday afternoon.

Judge Dlott instructed the jury to try to reach a unanimous verdict and issued what’s known as an “Allen charge” encouraging jurors in the minority opinion to reconsider their position.

The jurors asked four questions including why more Cincinnati police officials were not called to testify, including the three who, besides then-Police Chief Eliot Isaac, signed a document approving a written reprimand for the black officer who said the n-word on duty to another black man during a response in Westwood in September 2018.

By comparison, the white officer who said the n-word on duty to a black woman outside a Roselawn nightclub a few months later, in December 2018, received much harsher treatment from the chief.

The jury was instructed not to draw inferences from the other three officers not testifying during the trial.

Now, however, in light of the mistrial, the officers’ attorneys “will attempt to fill in those gaps for the next trial.”

When asked if that means having those three officers including retired Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate and retired Captain Paul Broxterman give sworn testimony through depositions and/or testify at the next trial, Gottesman responded yes.

The officers’ lawsuit names the city of Cincinnati and Issac, who is being sued in his official and individual capacity as chief.

The city lost a request to have Isaac dismissed from this litigation based on qualified immunity, court records show.

The lawsuit asks for judgments against the city and Isaac for general, compensatory, special and punitive damage in excess of $25,000 at trial, immediate and permanent equitable relief, reasonable attorneys fees and other relief as the court feels is just.

Isaac, who retired last year and is now the police chief and public safety director for the University of Cincinnati, returned to the witness stand for a second day Thursday morning.

Testifying this time for the city, Isaac once again defended his actions when he signed paperwork in October 2018 authorizing a written reprimand for Officer Donte Hill, who is black, for saying the n-word on duty to a black citizen in September 2018.

When the white officer, Dennis Barnette, said the same racial slur in December 2018 in reference to a black woman he arrested outside a Roselawn nightclub, the chief handled that harsher.

Isaac stripped Barnette of his gun, badge and police powers and put him on paid desk duty. He also prevented Barnette from working off-duty details.

He also launched an internal investigation and alerted then-City Manager Patrick Duhaney to the situation in an email media picked up on shortly after.

“This type of behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated inside the department,” the chief wrote.

“I will keep you updated on the progress of the investigation and have a recommendation for discipline at the conclusion of the disciplinary process.”

Shortly after, a member of CPD’s internal affairs section alerted the chief to his very different handling of Officer Hill’s discipline. Then the chief sent Duhaney another memo indicating the way that officer’s discipline was handled was flawed, records show.

The chief retroactively disciplined Officer Hill by suspending his powers, too, putting him on desk duty with pay and preventing him from working off-duty details.

On the witness stand Thursday, Isaac said he mistakingly signed off on the written reprimand for Officer Hill, calling it an oversight.

He testified that he was “100% certain” that other members of his staff who signed Hill’s reprimand did not speak to him about its content and said, “I did not read the form close. That was my error. I made a mistake.”

The chief also told the jury he was “understaffed” and “overloaded” at the time.

Former Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac (Carrie Cochran, The Enquirer)

The chief’s testimony Thursday and Wednesday about Officer Hill’s initial written reprimand - what he knew and when he knew it - conflicts with testimony on Wednesday from the president of the union that represents Cincinnati police.

Retired Sgt. Dan Hils, under cross-examination, responded “Yes” when he was asked by a city attorney if Isaac was lying about when he knew Officer Hill received only a written reprimand.

Hils testified that Neudigate told him during a phone call that Neudigate said he specifically discussed the fact that Officer Hill said the n-word on duty with Isaac before Isaac signed the form authorizing the written reprimand.

The FOP leader sent a statement to FOX19 NOW after court ended later Wednesday. It states:

“Chief Isaac was a good police chief and was generally supportive of Cincinnati police officers. Back in (2019), Chief Isaac said during arbitration that he wasn’t really aware of the decision to discipline Officer Donte Hill. Today in federal court I was shown documents that largely contradicted what Chief Isaac had said and I testified truthfully about those two contradictory facts. I also declined to use some of the inflammatory words one of the city’s attorneys attempted to force me to.”

In closing statements, one of the officers’ attorneys, Chris Wiest, noted that normally assistant chiefs at CPD sign off on almost all reprimands - but not the one for Officer Hill. Why?

Because of the n-word - there was no way a white assistant chief in this “racially charged atmosphere” was going to sign off on that reprimand without making sure the chief knew about and signed off on it, too, he told the jury.

The memo Isaac signed, Wiest also pointed out, was not a multi-page report.

It was a single page and the n-word “jumps out” at even a glance for anyone who “even glances at it.”

Both Officers Hill and Barnette would remain on desk duty for four months, until April 2019, when their attorney, Zach Gottesman, filed suit.

Both officers also filed grievances, which were upheld in arbitration later that year. The city was ordered to repay their lost wages and remove the suspensions from their records. The discipline was reduced to written reprimands for both officers.

“Simply put, Chief Isaac erred in not reading the memo closely enough,” one of the arbitrators wrote. “That his error was later brought to his attention does not justify trying to correct it by disciplining (Hill) again. Rather, the City must live with the error.”

Officer Hill has since quit the Cincinnati Police Department and now works for Evendale police.

PREVIOUS | City manager questions discipline of second CPD officer who used racial slur |

“The lawsuits filed by Officers Hill and Barnette address an entirely different issue than what was decided at arbitration,” a city spokesman, Rocky Merz, told FOX19 NOW earlier this week.

“The issue in the federal lawsuit, filed by the officers, is an allegation that the City racially discriminated against both Officer Barnette and Officer Hill when it gave them both the same discipline for saying the n-word on duty.

“These decisions were made because both Officers’ conduct was inappropriate and is inconsistent with the high standards of professionalism the City, and the citizens of Cincinnati, expect from their officers. The City will defend the Chief’s decisions to hold these officers accountable and rejects the idea that former Chief Eliot Isaac racially discriminated against anyone.”

In January 2019, Duhaney announced he had amended the city’s policy related to racial slurs back in October 2018.

Workers who violate it are suspended without pay for 40 hours and are required to undergo sensitivity training.

They face termination for a second offense.

City Council also passed an emergency ordinance requiring all city employees to undergo implicit and explicit bias training.

READ MORE | Wrong, racist, and we will not stand for it’: Mayor addresses use of ‘n-word,’ announces bias training

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.