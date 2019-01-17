FOP leader testifies former Cincinnati police chief is lying in officers’ racial discrimination case

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Testimony is expected to continue Thursday in the federal trial of two veteran Cincinnati police officers who filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against the city and police chief over their discipline for saying a racial slur.

The officers, Donte Hill, who is black, and Dennis Barnette, who is white, both used the “n-word” to refer to Black citizens during responses months apart in 2018, city records show.

“I see no circumstance where the use of that word is appropriate,’” former Police Chief Eliot Isaac testified Wednesday.

But the way the chief handled their cases was very different initially and that’s what brings this issue before a jury more than three years after the officers’ lawsuit was originally filed in April 2019.

The officers’ lawsuit claims the city and Isaac violated their constitutional rights by treating them differently for using the same racial slur.

The suit names the city of Cincinnati and Issac, who has retired and is now the chief of police and public safety director at the University of Cincinnati.

The lawsuit asks for judgments against the city and Isaac for general, compensatory, special and punitive damage in excess of $25,000 at trial, immediate and permanent equitable relief, reasonable attorneys fees and other relief as the court feels is just.

The city lost a request to have Isaac dismissed from this litigation based on qualified immunity, court records show.

The trial, which is being heard by an all-white jury with no alternates, is expected to last the rest of the week.

The chief and other officials were aware Officer Hill, used the N-word during a response on Sept. 26, 2018, yet issued a written reprimand to him a month later for a violation of a policy to avoid the use of coarse, violent or profane language, according to a copy of a police interdepartmental complaint.

“During the radio run, Officer Hill used excessively profane language fourteen times in an inappropriate way,” read an Oct. 11, 2018 police memo titled “Request for Official Reprimand - Police Officer Donte Hill” from District 3 Sgt. Luke Putnick to Isaac.

“The way Officer Hill used excessive profane language was not ‘Verbal Stunning,’ he wrote. “Some examples of Officer Hill’s language on the radio run are ‘that got damn alcohol out here got you (N-word) acting stupid,’ ‘because I’m pissed the f--- off that’s why.’”

The entire incident can be heard on Hill’s body camera, the memo states, and this is Hill’s second violation in the last 36 months. After the previous instance on Aug. 4, 2017, Hill was verbally counseled.

District 3′s commander, Captain Paul Broxterman supported Putnick’s request: “Recommend. Written reprimand is warranted. Unprofessional language was excessive.” He signed his name and dated it Oct. 22.

From there, the request went to Broxterman’s boss, Assistant Chief Paul Neudigate, who oversees CPD’s patrol section: “Approved for service,” Neudigate wrote and initialed Oct. 23.

The same day, the police chief wrote “Approved,” above his initials.

Two days later, Broxterman wrote: “For service,” and initialed it.

On the witness stand Wednesday, however, the former police chief testified he did sign it but said he didn’t recognize or understand at the time the ethnic slur alleged.

During cross-examination by a city attorney on the stand later in the day, the police union president, retired Sgt. Dan Hils, responded “Yes” when he was asked if Isaac was lying about when he knew Officer Hill received only a written reprimand for saying the n-word on duty during a response.

Her question came after Hils testified former Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate told him during a phone call that Neudigate discussed with Isaac, that Officer Hill was receiving a written reprimand in October 2018 for using the n-word on duty in September 2018.

This runs counter to Isaac’s testimony on the stand Wednesday when Issac said Neudigate did not.

The FOP leader sent a statement to FOX19 NOW after court ended later Wednesday. It states:

“Chief Isaac was a good police chief and was generally supportive of Cincinnati police officers. Back in (2019), Chief Isaac said during arbitration that he wasn’t really aware of the decision to discipline Officer Donte Hill. Today in federal court I was shown documents that largely contradicted what Chief Isaac had said and I testified truthfully about those two contradictory facts. I also declined to use some of the inflammatory words one of the city’s attorneys attempted to force me to.”

A few months after Officer Hill’s reprimand, a white officer, Barnette, said the n-word referring to a black woman he was arrested outside a Roselawn nightclub on Dec. 23, 2018. The chief stripped him of his police powers, gun and badge and put him on desk duty with pay. Officer Barnette also was not permitted to work off-duty details.

He also launched an internal investigation and alerted then-City Manager Patrick Duhaney to the situation in an email media picked up on shortly after.

“This type of behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated inside the department,” the chief wrote.

“I will keep you updated on the progress of the investigation and have a recommendation for discipline at the conclusion of the disciplinary process.”

After Hill’s case was pointed out to him, the chief sent Duhaney another memo indicating the way Hill’s discipline was handled was flawed, records show.

Then, the chief retroactively disciplined Officer Hill by suspending his powers, too, putting him on desk duty with pay and preventing him from working off-duty details.

Both Officers Hill and Barnette would remain on desk duty for four months, until April 2019, when their attorney, Zach Gottesman, filed suit.

Both officers also filed grievances, which were upheld in arbitration later that year. The city was ordered to repay their lost wages and remove the suspensions from their records. The discipline was reduced to written reprimands for both officers.

“Simply put, Chief Isaac erred in not reading the memo closely enough,” one of the arbitrators wrote. “That his error was later brought to his attention does not justify trying to correct it by disciplining (Hill) again. Rather, the City must live with the error.”

A city spokesman, Rocky Merz, provided the following statement to FOX19 NOW on Tuesday when we called City Hall for comment ahead of the trial:

“The lawsuits filed by Officers Hill and Barnette address an entirely different issue than what was decided at arbitration. The issue in the federal lawsuit, filed by the officers, is an allegation that the City racially discriminated against both Officer Barnette and Officer Hill when it gave them both the same discipline for saying the n-word on duty.

“These decisions were made because both Officers’ conduct was inappropriate and is inconsistent with the high standards of professionalism the City, and the citizens of Cincinnati, expect from their officers. The City will defend the Chief’s decisions to hold these officers accountable and rejects the idea that former Chief Eliot Isaac racially discriminated against anyone.”

In January 2019, Duhaney announced he had amended the city’s policy related to racial slurs back in October 2018.

Workers who violate it are suspended without pay for 40 hours and are required to undergo sensitivity training.

They face termination for a second offense.

City Council also passed an emergency ordinance requiring all city employees to undergo implicit and explicit bias training.

