Man facing aggravated murder, attempted murder charges after standoff

PIERCE TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) - A 23-year-old man is in custody following a Clermont County standoff that left one deputy dead and another injured.
Reports of shots fired at the Royal Oak Apartments on St. Andrews Drive drew a response from multiple police agencies around 7 p.m. Saturday. Authorities say they were originally called to the scene for a psychiatric call.
The suspect was live on Instagram during the incident. Officials can be heard in videos naming the suspect and asking him to surrender.
Captain Jeff Sellars with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Department said officers originally responded to a 911 call from a male reporting someone in his apartment armed, suicidal, and refusing to leave. The suspect also told officers he had weapons in his home.
Initial responders from Pierce Township Police Department were not able to make contact with the caller, according to Sellars.
Shots were first fired about 8:15 p.m., he said.
Pierce Township police requested the multi-agency Special Response Team, which arrived at 8:25 p.m.
The team tried to negotiate with the suspect and more shots were fired, according to Sellars.
Around 10:30 p.m., two deputies were shot while responding. The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office confirmed 20-year veteran Deputy Bill Brewer died and 22-year veteran Lt. Nick DeRose was injured.
Early Sunday, Wade Edward Winn, 23, was taken into custody. He is facing aggravated murder and attempted murder charges.
He is slated to appear in court at 10 a.m. Monday.
Winn’s criminal record in Clermont County contains charges ranging from carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle to traffic and marijuana offenses.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.