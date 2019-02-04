Prosecutors to seek death penalty for Clermont County standoff suspect, bond set at $10M

BATAVIA TWP, OH (FOX19) - Clermont County prosecutors said in court Monday they plan to seek the death penalty for the man accused of shooting and killing a veteran deputy sheriff and wounding another during a 12-hour standoff over the weekend.
Bond was set at $10 million for Wade Edward Winn during his initial appearance in Clermont County Municipal Court.
The 23-year-old did not speak. He had visible injuries on his face, was handcuffed and shackled and flanked on either side a deputy.
*Warning: Graphic language may be heard in the video below*
Winn is charged with aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder in the shooting death of Detective Bill Brewer, a 20-year veteran with the sheriff’s office, and shooting and wounding Lt. Nick DeRose.
Brewer leaves behind a wife and 5-year-old son.
Gov. Mike DeWine on Sunday ordered flags be lowered to half staff at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus and Clermont County to honor Brewer’s service until sunset the day of his interment.
Winn was live on Instagram during the incident at a Pierce Township apartment complex. Officials can be heard in videos naming the suspect and asking him to surrender.
Prosecutors said in court Winn faked his own suicide and was "lying in ambush” when Brewer and DeRose entered the apartment to render him aid.
Then, according to prosecutors, he fired several shots, killing Brewer and hurting DeRose.
Winn was taken into custody several hours later, early Sunday after a fire erupted in the apartment. It is related to the standoff, sheriff’s officials have told us, but they have not elaborated.
DeRose was treated at a hospital and released. He was among several deputies in the courtroom Monday.
A friend of Winn’s told FOX19 NOW he spoke with him earlier that day and Winn told him he wasn’t feeling like himself.
“He was saying, like, he hasn’t been feeling like himself recently and I told him, like, ‘man if you really need me then I’ll come over’ and he was just like ‘no, it’s alright,’” Winn’s friend said.
Cincinnati Public Schools confirmed Winn attended the School for Creative and Performing Arts during the 2010-2011 school year and part of the 2011-2012 school year.
District officials say Winn did not graduate from SCPA or any CPS school.
“He called me, I was on my lunch break and I was like ‘dude, what’s going on?’ and he was like ‘I can’t trust anybody, bring everyone you know, everyone you trust’ he said the Pierce Township police were fake police, that they were there,” said the friend.
His friend said he was on the phone asking Winn to surrender as well, but Winn ended the call.
“I told him I said, ‘Wade man, the only way that you’re going to get out of this situation and the only way that I or anybody else can help you is if you put the gun down and walk outside,’” his friend said.
Winn’s criminal record consists of mostly minor crimes starting with misdemeanor marijuana convictions from 2015, according to court records.
He was arrested in May 2018 on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, drug possession and driving with a suspended license, court records show, but those charges were dropped.
He was convicted in August 2018 on a charge of improperly handling firearms in motor vehicle, records state.
Though he has a criminal record, Winn’s friend said his actions weren’t in-line with the person they knew.
“He’s always been one to preach love. He’s always been one to preach non-violence. When I heard that -- when I heard that he shot at a -- when I even heard that he shot at a police officer, I was like ‘that’s not Wade,’” his friend said.
