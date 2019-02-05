Ohio AG on trooper accused of forced sexual encounters: 'There may be other victims’

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - An Ohio state trooper indicted for gross sexual imposition is on unpaid leave.
Christopher Ward, 44, was indicted Monday on two counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of sexual imposition. He’s accused of sexual contact with an adult victim through force or threat of force. He is also accused of having sexual contact with a minor victim through force or threat of force.
The charges against Ward originally stemmed from on-duty incidents in 2015 and an off-duty incident in 2018. Authorities say the incidents took place in Preble and Montgomery counties.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is enlisting the help of the public for tips regarding the ongoing investigation into Ward. People can call the tip line at 1-855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6446) or file a tip anonymously online.
“We have reason to believe there may be other victims who have not yet come forward,” Yost said. “We are prepared to use all available resources and are calling on the public to assist us in conducting a thorough investigation.”
Authorities say another victim came forward this week.
Ward was arrested earlier this year in Englewood, about an hour north of Cincinnati, and jailed in Butler County.
Officials say Ward has been employed with the state since 1998. He is assigned to the Piqua district headquarters.
