Members of Ohio militia group tested explosives, discussed Boston Marathon, authorities say

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Members of an Ohio militia group have been charged with possessing unregistered explosives.
A federal grand jury has charged two members of the group with violating the National Firearms Act. Ryan D. King, 37, of Franklin, Ohio and Randy D. Goodman, 53, of Ripley, Ohio, were each charged with two counts related to possessing unregistered explosive devices. King and Goodman were both arrested Monday.
According to the indictment, King and Goodman were members of a militia group operating in the Southern District of Ohio.
King and Goodman established a small subset of the militia group and referred to it as the “Special Projects Team," according to authorities, and advocated that this team construct, use and stockpile explosives they called “crater makers.”
The defendants are accused of conspiring to possess and possessing destructive devices in violation of the National Firearms Act, specifically, bombs and parts necessary to make pipe bombs.
King and Goodman are accused of testing their “crater makers” at Goodman’s home in Ripley, Ohio in January. Authorities say Goodman referenced the Boston Marathon as an example of a remote detonation system that worked.
They discussed which methods would be most lethal, authorities say.
Possessing an unregistered firearm or destructive device is punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Conspiring to do so is a crime that carries a potential maximum sentence of five years in prison.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.