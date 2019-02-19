Harvest Home Fair could be history if community members don’t step up

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A more than 150-year-old tradition on Cincinnati’s West Side could be no more if someone doesn’t step up.
The Harvest Home Fair is at risk of becoming a thing of the past. Right now there is a new push underway to try and keep the fair on Harrison Avenue alive.
It’s known as the “Biggest Little Fair” and it happens every Labor Day Weekend. The Harvest Home Fair starts on Thursday with a parade and goes through the weekend. For 80 years members of the Kiwanis Club of Cheviot-Westwood have been keeping it going.
“What we are looking for now is some help to keep the tradition going, and to keep things going because the fair is part of the glue in the community," Harvest Home Fair Chairperson Pete Rebold said. "It’s a place where people come once a year, kind of like a family reunion.”
“It’s a lot of fun,” Harvest Home Fair Beverage Chairperson Michael Rolfes said. “All the money raised by the fair goes right back into the community.”
Organizers say to date, the Harvest Home Fair has raised millions of dollars for the West Side community.
“In today’s world we need that tradition and that stability," Rebold said. "People have told me don’t let the fair die because that’s the one thing that never changes. It’s always there and we always come and we have a good time. So my challenge is keeping the tradition but also keeping the fair current.”
If you’d like to become involved or maybe you know someone who might be interested in helping out, there is a meeting scheduled for 7 o’clock Tuesday evening at the Carson Lodge in Harvest Home Park where you can learn more. If you can’t make that, organizers say you can contact the Kiwanis Club at (513) 662-0524. You can also find out more on the Harvest Home Fair website.
