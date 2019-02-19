Record number of Americans late on car payments

NORWOOD, Ohio (FOX19) - A record 7 million Americans are at least three months behind on their car payments, and local dealerships are feeling the impact, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
Norwood car dealership A2Z Auto Sales reports that nearly half of its customers are past-due on their payments.
“Every day is challenging when you own a small business. It literally is critical that our customers pay their car payments on time,” Bobbi Lewis, co-owner of the dealership said.
According to the New York Fed, there were more than 1 million "troubled borrowers” at the end of 2018 than there were in 2010, when unemployment hit 10 percent and the auto loan delinquency rate peaked. Currently, unemployment is 4 percent, but millions cannot pay their auto loan.
Lewis and her husband have been in business for 32 years. "The number of customers who are late on payments has never been this high. When they don’t pay their bills, we can’t pay our bills," Lewis said.
FOX19 reached out to five vehicle repossession companies that all report an increase in business. One repo-man, J.R. Agee, said he repossesses anywhere from eight to 10 vehicles a day, seven days a week.
“That’s abnormal. The economy is so bad that people can get a loan from their bank to buy the car, but when it comes to making the car payment, they don’t have it,” Agee said.
The Federal Reserve Bank also reported that people are taking out auto loans at record rates.
“When one hears they’re qualified or approved for a loan, they think they can afford that loan; that may not be the case. It puts some people in a position where they bite off more than they can chew,” Lewis said.
