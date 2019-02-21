Landslide in Hickman, KY inches closer to church buildings

HICKMAN, KY (KFVS) - Each time it rains heavy, the landslide in Hickman, Ky. grows closer and closer to the First Methodist Church.
David Thomas said heavy rains on Wednesday, May 29 caused it to slide a little more.
New video shows the edge is now less than 20 feet from the church’s Life Enrichment Center.
Because the city, Fulton County, and the state all declared a State of Emergency, they did qualify for FEMA funds to help repair the area.
City leaders have received a proposal from an engineering firm to make the repairs.
As of May 30, they were still reviewing the best plan of action.
Stabilization engineers are working on a plan to keep the two buildings from sliding. Both hold special meaning to many in the community.
According to Cubb Stokes, Hickman Interim City Manager, no matter what, the community comes together, because that’s how things are done in Hickman.
“Whatever we can do as a city, or the county, or the state, we’ll get through this. It’s just a slow process," said Stokes.
Timeline of landslide emergency:
The Hickman Mayor Heath Carlton gave an update on Monday, February 25.
He said that the landslide is stable and officials are hoping there won’t be more movement. Carlton said it’s still a dangerous situation and crews that work on it now could be in harms way, so nothing has been done about it just yet.
Heavy rain on already saturated ground caused the messy and dangerous situation in Hickman, Ky.
In a meeting on Friday morning, Feb. 22, officials listened to community members’ concerns and feedback.
City officials updated the community on their plans for dealing with the landslide. The also listened to issues created in the community by the dangerous incident.
Watch that meeting below:
Fulton County, Ky. Judge Jim Martin issued a state of emergency on Thursday in response the hardships created from the heavy rains and flooding issues.
The declaration allowed all agencies of Fulton County to work in cooperation with Fulton County Emergency Management.
A landslide in the area of Buchanan and Church streets led the mayor of Hickman, Heath Carlton, to declare a local state of emergency on Wednesday.
With the declaration in place, the mayor has the ability to redirect resources as needed to deal with the conditions.
The Hickman First Methodist Church and other structures in the area are in danger due to the landslide.
David Thomas, a church member, said the hole is about 27 feet from the church’s Life Enrichment Center.
The Army Corps of Engineers took a closer look at the landslide and adjacent area on Thursday, Feb. 21.
According to Carlton, the corps’ short term suggestion is to create temporary channels to divert runoff water away from the immediate slide area.
Carlton said this process is underway. Crews are using straw bails and plastic sheeting to create channels.
In a declaration released on Wednesday, Feb. 20, Mayor Carlton said several consecutive days of rainy weather created “extreme conditions in instability in the soil and bluffs located within the City limits” and led to the landslide.
The current situation is jeopardizing homes, businesses and places of worship, and causing potentially hazardous road conditions.
According to the Fulton County Emergency Management, one unoccupied structure has already received some damage and other structures could be impacted if sliding continues.
The city is concerned about the potential for additional landslides or soil loss, and loss of homes or property.
Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade said Hickman received more than 3 inches of rain from Tuesday into Wednesday on already saturated ground.
Other damage was reported on Terrace Drive in Hickman, and that street was closed.
Mayor Carlton urged onlookers to respect the barriers and stay clear of the landslide since the ground is very unstable.
