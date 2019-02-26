NKY cheerleader remembered for lifting people’s spirits: ‘You got this, I love you’

FORT THOMAS, KY (FOX19) - The Highlands High School cheerleading team made it to the court without one of their own Monday night.
Lilliana Schalck died suddenly after she became ill at a competition in Columbus this past weekend.
She was described as a studious sweetheart of a teen who was always lifting people’s spirits, on and off the court. At a game on Monday night, a moment of silence was held for the 13-year-old.
Lilliana was one of the fiercest cheerleaders in the Tri-State, and was the first eighth-grader to make it onto the Highlands High School varsity squad.
Her sisters in blue and white captured her spirit this week with one of her favorite sayings: “If you’re dying, everyone else around you is dying. Push for yourself and your team. You got this. I love you.”
It’s something Lilliana would say before every single game.
Head varsity cheer leading coach Miki Beier isn’t sure her team will ever be the same.
“We’ve going to have ups and downs and we’re going to have times where we just break down remembering her and the fact that she’s not there,” she said.
The coach says they showed up to Monday’s game because that’s what Lilliana would have wanted. Her cause of death has not yet been released.
Lilliana’s dad shared the funeral arrangements for his daughter on social media.
Services are being held March 1 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. for the public at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home at 427 South Fort Thomas Avenue.
A private service is being held for family Saturday morning.
