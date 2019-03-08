Charge dismissed against Horry County teacher arrested after open beer can allegedly found after crash

LORIS, SC (WMBF) – A charge has been dismissed against a Loris High School teacher who was arrested in March following a minor car accident.
Court records state that a charge of possession of alcohol/open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle against Jessica McCoy was dismissed, or nolle prossed, on May 17.
Back in March, Loris police were called to the high school for a very minor accident on the campus. During the investigation, a student saw what appeared to be unopened beer cans in one of the vehicles involved in the accident.
An investigation found that the vehicle belonged to McCoy, a science teacher at Loris High School.
During the inquiry into the beer found inside the vehicle, the administration and officers went to McCoy’s classroom to retrieve her keys and personal belongings. An officer on the scene said when he opened the desk drawer to retrieve her items, he found an open can of Ice House beer in the desk.
Authorities also searched her bag and found two additional unopened cans of Ice House beer and two unopened mini bottles of Smirnoff Vodka, according to the police report.
McCoy was arrested and charged with possessing an open container on public property on March 7.
Horry County School officials said at the time that McCoy has been placed on administrative leave with pay.
She has been employed as a science teacher in the school district since August 2015.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.