Smitherman coped with texts about wife by visiting her grave

There are cancer patients all over this region fighting for life with caregivers who love them dearly. No person can ever understand the magnitude of a loss of this kind unless you have walked in these shoes. I am so proud of Pamela and her courage and her love for GOD & family. It inspires me daily. I am so proud of our five children because they have handled themselves so well with such dignity in the public. I continue to see their Mother’s strength in them during the funeral up to today.