Council to discuss OTR permit parking after complaints from biz owners

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (FOX19) - Changes could be coming to the area’s residential parking permit program after several restaurants claim it is costing them business.
Cincinnati city officials implemented the Special Parking Permit Area (SPPA) program earlier this year.The program got rid of 500 free parking spaces and turned them into residential parking only.
Enforcement began Feb. 18, and in its first week of full enforcement 232 tickets were issued.
Taft’s Ale House owner Dave Kassling says something needs to happen soon in order for Over-The-Rhine (OTR) businesses to survive.
"In order for businesses in OTR to truly survive we need to solve this parking issue and I think the pendulum swung a little too far in the resident's direction," said Kassling.
OTR resident, Jodi Stacy, disagrees with Kassling. She told city leaders this week that the new parking program needs to stay.
“I like living downtown, but parking can be a nightmare. Residents should be able to park in front of their own homes, not blocks away,” she said.
Kassling says understands where residents are coming from, but that the current program is hurting his business. He says customers are opting to eat out of OTR to avoid parking hassles.
Some downtown employees are also concerned by the drop in business, which hurts their paychecks.
Kassling, along with several other OTR business owners, have been pushing for change to the program at City Hall.
During Wednesday’s meeting, there are two items on the agenda that will be discussed including:
- Employees who make under $50,000 a year will be eligible for a parking permit of their own
- Creating “flex parking” where 200 spaces could be used by the general public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Kassling says the “flex parking” option doesn’t really help OTR businesses who mainly make their money during the evening hours when bars and restaurants get busy.
“There are ten other restaurants in a quarter mile radius of us that are off the main drag and they all have the same issue," he said. "Now, a lot of the residential only parking is in front of their storefronts and they go unused a lot of the time.”
