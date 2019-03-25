Road closures, parking tips for Findlay Market Opening Day Parade

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The annual Findlay Market Opening Day Parade will kick off another season of Cincinnati Reds baseball on Tuesday, bringing with it dozens of road closures.

The parade will begin at noon, so fans will have plenty of time to watch and enjoy the parade before heading to the ballpark for the game against the Cleveland Guardians that begins at 4:10 p.m.

The following streets will close at 8 a.m. Tuesday:

Race Street – closed between Liberty Street and McMicken Street

Elm Street - closed between Liberty Street and McMicken Street

Findlay Street - closed between Central Parkway and Vine Street

Elder Street - closed between Central Parkway and Vine Street

Green Street - closed between Vine Street and Logan Street

Henry Street - closed between Race Street and Dunlap Street

Dunlap Street - closed between Findlay Street and McMicken Street

Logan Street - closed between Liberty Street and Findlay Street

Beginning at 11:15 a.m., the following parade route and cross streets will be closed:

Liberty Street- closed between Vine Street and Central Parkway

Central Parkway- closed between Vine Street and Elm Street

Race Street - closed between Liberty Street and Fourth Street

Fifth Street - closed between Elm Street and Sentinel Street

Fifteenth Street - closed between Republic Street and Elm Street

Fourteenth Street - closed between Elm Street and Republic Street

Thirteenth Street- closed between Race Street and Vine Street

Twelfth Street - closed between Elm Street and Vine Street

Court Street – closed between Elm Street and Vine Street

Ninth Street – closed between Elm Street and Vine Street

Eighth Street – closed between Elm Street and Vine Street

Seventh Street – closed between Elm Street and Vine Street

Sixth Street - closed between Elm Street and Vine Street

Vine Street – closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street

Walnut Street – closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street

Main Street - closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street

Sycamore Street - closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street

Broadway Street - closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street

Streets will remain closed until it is determined safe to open, after the parade has passed.

The City of Cincinnati wants to remind Opening Day goers that it is important to know where to go, get there early, plan ahead and use public transportation as much as possible.

Know where to go:

From I-75 southbound – use the Freeman Avenue exit to Mehring Way to the Riverfront

From I-75 northbound – use the Fifth Street exit in Cincinnati, then right onto Central Avenue to the Riverfront

From I-71 southbound – use the Reading Road exit to Eggleston Avenue to the Riverfront

From I-471/ Columbia Parkway – use the Third Street exit to the Riverfront

Get there early:

Fans arriving downtown early will have a better chance of finding premium parking in Riverfront lots and avoiding delays from heavy traffic.

Plan ahead:

Before you leave you can take advantage of ODOT’s website designed to provide motorists with real-time travel information.

Public transportation:

The Southbank Shuttle, operated by the Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky (TANK), will transport fans from Northern Kentucky to Great American Ball Park. Metro will maintain service, but may alter downtown stops due to the parade. The Cincinnati Bell Connector streetcar service will begin at the conclusion of the parade.

Parking:

Parking is available in the many lots north of Third Street. Parking is also available along East Pete Rose Way, Eggleston Avenue and near Sawyer Point. Additional parking lots are located north and west of Paul Brown Stadium. Cash parking will be available in riverfront surface lots in the Paul Brown Stadium and the Great American Ball Park area on a limited first come, first served basis. However the Great American Ball Park Garage, the Central Riverfront Garage and the East Garage will be reserved for Reds season ticket parking pass holders on Opening Day.

The East Garage and the Central Riverfront Garage will have limited cash parking on a game by game basis for the rest of the season. Please note that construction sites in and around the riverfront and Central Business District are off limits for public parking. Sites will be clearly marked and secured, and anyone parking in these areas will be towed.

