Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones set for sentencing in OTR nightclub assault

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Former Bengal Adam “Pacman” Jones is set to be sentenced Monday after pleading no contest to assaulting a security guard at an Over-the-Rhine nightclub.

Jones, 37, faces up to six months in jail when Hamilton County Municipal Court Gwen Bender imposes his sentence at 9 a.m.

The former Bengal who retired from the NFL in 2019 was accused of punching and kicking the security guard at Clutch OTR on Vine Street early Feb. 15.

The security guard lost consciousness, according to court records.

Jones has been in trouble before.

In 2019, he was arrested at an Indiana casino after officials said he became belligerent when he was accused of cheating.

Jones played for the Bengals between 2010-2017. The Bengals declined to pick up his $5.5 million contract option.

He played for the Denver Broncos before he was released.

Jones announced his retirement in May 2019.

