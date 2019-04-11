Hamilton physician convicted of illegally distributing opioids that led to person’s death

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A jury has convicted a Hamilton physician of illegally distributing opioids, finding his actions were responsible for a person’s death in 2016.
Dr. Saad Sakkal, 71, was practicing at Lindenwald Medical Association, Inc. in Hamilton. The trial began April 1 and the verdict was reached Thursday.
“Sakkal had a medical license, but he was the opposite of a doctor -- he was dealing deadly drugs under the guise of practicing medicine and even killed one of his ‘patients,’” said U.S. Attorney Benjamin Glassman. “The penalty for dealing drugs that cause death is at least 20 years and up to life in prison.”
A date for sentencing has not yet been scheduled.
The jury convicted Sakkal of 30 counts of illegal distribution of controlled substances outside the scope of a medical practice and with no legitimate medical purpose, and six counts of use of a registration number that was issued to someone else.
During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence gathered by investigators that Sakkal performed inadequate physical exams to identify and verify patient’s complaints of pain, and that he issued prescription combinations that were particularly dangerous and addictive. Pharmacists testified that they warned Sakkal of the risks and eventually refused to fill prescriptions issued by Sakkal. Investigators also testified that Sakkal received repeated notice of addiction, overdoses and deaths, but continued his practices.
A federal grand jury indicted Sakkal in June 2018. Agents arrested him in Florida after he was indicted. He has been held without bond since his arrest.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.