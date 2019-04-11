Architects of Air returning to BLINK

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Officials with BLINK revealed Architects of Air is returning to the light show. The Architects of Air sculpture will be presented by Macy’s. .
BLINK, illuminated by ArtsWave, will feature large-scale projection mapping, murals by international artists, interactive light sculptures and diverse entertainment.
“Celebrating and creating community is at the heart of Macy’s” said Matt Stautberg, Macy’s Senior Vice President, Corporate Planning. “Macy’s is proud to continue our support of the arts in Cincinnati and thrilled to present this year’s Architects of Air sculpture and the spirit of BLINK.”
A pop-up party was announced for April 25 in Over-the-Rhine.
The art and light phenomenon, BLINK, is scheduled from Oct. 10-13.
It will take place from Cincinnati’s Findlay Market neighborhood south to Covington – bridging two states, and spanning 30 city blocks and a river.
BLINK and the pop-up party are free and open to the public.
