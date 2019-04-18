Local church stepping up after man shot, killed at basketball court

SPRINGFIELD TWP, OH (FOX19) - Springfield Township police are looking for the person who fired shots onto a basketball court killing 22-year-old Reggie Mack.
It happened Tuesday afternoon at Crutchfield Park on Simpson Avenue.
On Wednesday, the basketball courts were mostly empty. Next to the courts balloons, candles and letters were left behind as family and friends continue to mourn the death of Mack.
Police say Mack was playing basketball when a shooter started firing several rounds of gunfire into a crowd at the park. The dispatch center was flooded with several 911 calls.
“Hey we got a shooting. Somebody just started shooting at the basketball court and my friend got shot,” said one of the callers.
Mack was the only one hit by the gunfire and his friends tried to save him by driving him to the hospital. He later died from his injuries.
Sidney Frazier is a minister at New Life Missionary Baptist Church across the street from the basketball court. He’s also a friend of Mack’s mother.
"My heart goes out to her because she's a sweet lady," said Frazier.
He says Mack loved basketball and would hang out at the courts often.
"He was a good guy a fun loving guy. I don't know exactly what occurred but something wrong occurred. It's just a terrible situation. They can have guns so easily. Even at that young age that seems to be the problem," said Frazier.
Frazier says the bigger problem is that the people in the community are turning to violence to try to solve their disputes. He says that he is now planning to team up with the pastor and other members of the church to fix that.
“We’re going to get together to actually spend some time over there to let them know that somebody is there to care for them. I think that’s the main thing to have some type of adult presence and hopefully we will get a spiritual presence out there as well to let them know that they are loved and people care about them,” said Frazier.
