Police publish new lead in double-murder of Indiana girls, 13 and 14

Investigators are asking for information about a fake social media account in use when the girls were found dead.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DELPHI, In. (FOX19) - New information in the double-murder of two underage Indiana girls has investigators pursuing a fake social media account.

The account under username “anthony_shots” operated on Snapchat, Instagram and other platforms from 2016-2017, according to Indiana State Police.

The account-holder used images of a known male model while talking with underage girls to solicit nudes, obtain addresses and potentially meet with them, ISP says.

The male model whose images were used in the anthony_shots profile.
The male model whose images were used in the anthony_shots profile.(Indiana State Police)

The model is not a person of interest in the investigation. Detectives are seeking information about the person who created the profile.

The update comes four years after the deaths of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.

The teens were found dead in a wooded area one day after they went hiking on trails near their home, ISP said previously.

They lived in Delphi, which is around 190 miles from Cincinnati.

Their case gained national attention afterward, and ISP reached out to places as far as Cincinnati with suspect sketches and leads hoping to catch the culprit.

New video, sketch released in Delphi, IN teen murders

Anyone who communicated with, met or attempted to meet the person behind the anthony_shots profile is urged to contact law enforcement.

They can do so at abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or by using the Delphi tip line phone number: 765.822.3535.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

