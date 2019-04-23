Court docs link child porn suspect, police investigation of slain Indiana girls

DELPHI, Ind. (FOX19) - The person behind a fake social media account sought in connection with the deaths of two Indiana girls has already been identified and is behind bars, according to court documents.

Kegan Anthony Kline, 27, was charged in Miami County with child porn and child exploitation in 2020, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Miami County is around 40 miles away from Delphi, where 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams were killed four years ago in a case that gained national renown and had investigators searching as far away as Cincinnati for leads.

The affidavit claims Kline used social media accounts with the username “anthony_shots” to talk to underage girls. Police confirmed Kline’s affiliation with the accounts by crossmatching IP addresses and getting the registration records from Instagram and Snapchat.

Kline himself allegedly admitted to being behind the accounts under polygraph in a 2017 police interview. He also allegedly admitted to speaking to around 15 underage girls and said he received around 100 nude pictures and 20 pornographic videos from them.

Miami County prosecutors filed 30 criminal charges against Kline in August 2020. The case remains in the pretrial phase.

Kline is currently at the Miami County Detention Center on a $265,000 bail bond.

Kegan Anthony Kline (Miami County Sheriff's Office)

Nothing in the publicly available, heavily redacted version of the affidavit explicitly connects Kline to German and Williams’ death.

But on Monday, Indiana State Police issued a surprise statement asking for information about the person behind accounts with the username “anthony_shots.” ISP said the accounts were active on Instagram and Snapchat from 2016-2017.

The account-holder used images of a known male model while talking with underage girls to solicit nude photos, to obtain addresses and to potentially meet with them, ISP announced Monday night.

The model is not a person of interest in the investigation, according to police.

Detectives are seeking as much information as possible about the person who created the profile. They did not mention Kline in their statement, nor did say confirm the girls were ever contacted by the account.

German and Williams died on Feb. 13, 2017 sometime after they left to hike on trails near their home. Searchers found their bodies the following morning in a wooded area.

Police have released a grainy image of a suspect taken from video on Libby’s smartphone as well as audio of a man’s voice saying, “Down the hill.”

A longer version of the same smartphone video released in 2019 shows a man walking on the bridge. He says, “Guys ... Down the hill.”

Anyone who communicated with, met or attempted to meet the person behind the anthony_shots profile is urged to contact law enforcement.

Use the tip email: abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or call the tip line: 765-822-3535.

