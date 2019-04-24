Reporter Lauren Artino

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Lauren got her start in news as a production assistant at Channel 19 in Cleveland, Ohio. From there, she moved to Mansfield, Ohio for her first reporting job. In addition to reporting, she says, “I was their ‘weather girl’, producer and anchor (whew!).”
After nearly two years there, she landed in Evansville, Indiana, and anchored and reported for the morning newscast on WFIE. Two of her favorite events she covered during her time in Evansville -- her trips with Honor Flight of Southern Indiana, and a food drive that brought in thousands of pounds of food for local schools/surrounding neighborhoods.
After three years in Evansville, Lauren landed back in her home state of Ohio. Currently, she's a reporter for WXIX, FOX 19.
In her free time, Lauren enjoys cooking and spending time with family and friends. Lauren was born and raised in Novelty, Ohio, a small suburb east of Cleveland. She attended the University of Cincinnati and dabbled in a few majors until the “News Bug” grabbed her.
