Reporter Lauren Minor

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Lauren Minor joined the FOX 19 Now team In April 2019 as a morning reporter.
She is no stranger to the Queen City. Lauren grew up in Northern Kentucky. She graduated from NKU with a degree in communications and a minor in journalism.
Lauren started her career in Terre Haute, Indiana as a multi-media journalist at WTWO. She also hosted a lifestyle entertainment show during her time there.
In 2017, she got a job at WXIX's sister station down in Lexington at WKYT. She worked as a reporter and weekend morning anchor.
When Lauren's not working, you can catch her at the Cincinnati Zoo, aquarium, or museum with her husband and three boys.
She is so happy to be back home reporting in Cincinnati. If you want to connect with Lauren or have a news tip - you can find her on Facebook at Lauren Minor WXIX and on Twitter @Fox19LaurenMinor. You can also email her at lminor@fox19now.com.
