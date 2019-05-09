16-year-old arrested in fatal OTR park shooting

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (FOX19) - A 36-year-old man was shot to death in a car in Over-the-Rhine Wednesday, Cincinnati police said.
Cincinnati police responded to a report of a shooting at Grant Park in the 100 block of East McMicken Avenue at 8:41 p.m. First responders located the shooting victim and pronounced him dead at the scene.
Homicide investigators identified him early Thursday as Ladon Williams.
On Friday, police said Brandon Dates, Jr. 16, had been arrested on an open murder warrant.
This investigation is ongoing. Police say anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.
