Two teens arrested after shooting in St. Andrews

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Two teenagers are in custody and one is in the hospital after a Saturday morning shooting in Jackson County.
Clayborne Mitchell, 18, and Braden Pavlik, 17, are held at the Jackson County jail on three charges each of aggravated assault, use of a deadly weapon causing serious bodily harm. They are both charged as adults.
Sheriff Mike Ezell said the 17-year-old victim told investigators he dropped off Mitchell and Pavlik at the St. Andrews clubhouse around 4 a.m. Saturday. As the victim drove off, he said said he received a message from Mitchell to turn around and come back.
Ezell said the victim was shot in the leg as he drove toward the clubhouse when the two suspects jumped out of the bushes. The victim drove himself and two other passengers in the vehicle to Ocean Springs Hospital.
With assistance from the Biloxi Police Department, investigators arrested both suspects at a Harrison County residence in Harrison County. Ezell said evidence recovered at the scene substantiates the victim’s statement and matches evidence the suspects had in their possession.
An official from the sheriff’s office said Mitchell was already out of jail on bond on four felony charges through three different agencies.
The shooting is still under investigation.
