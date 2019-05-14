White Castle giving away free sliders Sunday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -White Castle is giving a complimentary cheese slider Sunday to all customers who visit a location with a digital coupon.

The company expects to give away thousands of cheese sliders at more than 350 locations.

“Giving our Cravers a complimentary slider on National Slider Day is one way of thanking our devoted fans,” Vice President at White Castle Jamie Richardson said. “We’re so grateful for their unparalleled passion for our sliders as well as our other delicious menu items.”

The coupon is not valid on delivery orders.

