Inmate in ‘murder-for-hire’ scheme against 11-year-old sex assault victim found guilty of rape

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A Clermont County inmate indicted in a ‘murder-for-hire’ scheme against an 11-year-old sexual assault victim, her guardian and three other people, was found guilty of rape Tuesday.
A jury found Joseph Addison, 38, guilty on four counts of rape and four counts of gross sexual imposition.
Addison is also facing a conspiracy to commit murder charge for threatening to kill the victim and her family.
He was in the Clermont County Jail when he tried to hire another inmate to kill the 11-year-old girl, Sheriff Steve Leahy said.
A grand jury indicted Addison for that crime Jan. 25, 2018, and his bond was set at $500,000.
“Addison developed a plan and solicited the other inmate to kill the child, her legal guardian and 3 additional witnesses to eliminate testimony needed by the state for a successful prosecution,” Clermont County Deputy Christ Stratton wrote in a statement
An inmate revealed Addison’s plan to a corrections officer Jan. 22, 2018, detectives from the sheriff’s office said.
The ‘murder-for-hire’ plot is a separate charge and trail because at the time, Addison was already under indictment for rape and gross sexual imposition originating from an investigation conducted by the Union Township Police Department.
Police say the sexual assault occurred in Clermont County between August 2013 and November 2017.
Addison will be sentenced for the rape charges July 1 and will also have his first pretrial hearing for the conspiracy charge the same day.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.